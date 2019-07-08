WHITLEY STRIEBER'S UNKNOWN COUNTRY

Astronomers Have Traced a Mysterious Radio Signal Back to its Extragalactic Source

The mysterious astronomical phenomenon known as fast radio bursts has yielded a new breakthrough, in that astronomers have now been able to trace one of these mysterious signals back to its source, having originated a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away—over three and a half billion light-years

Physicists Plan to Open a Portal to a Mirror Universe

We’re all familiar with the concept of parallel realities: universes much like our own, but impossibly out of reach when it comes to communicating with them—or at least so it would seem. A series of experiments has been scheduled to be run this summer to see if a mere handful

Is Natural Gas the ‘New Coal’? Current LNG Expansion Jeopardizes Paris Agreement Goals

A new report released by the Global Energy Monitor warns that a global increase in the production and use of natural gas could have just as bad an impact on global warming as coal, putting the industry on a collision course with the 1.5°C (2.7°F) target set by the Paris

U.S. Senators Are Receiving Classified Briefings on UFO Encounters

Along with their counterparts in Congress, there is growing interest in the subject of UFOs amongst members of the U.S. Senate, with three senators having received a high-level briefing from Pentagon officials on June 17. This growing concern over a previously-ridiculed subject has been sparked by the revelation of encounters

‘Hell is Coming’: Europe, and India Sweltering Under Record-Breaking Heat Waves

Western Europe is in the middle of a record-breaking heat wave, with countries such as France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Spain, and Switzerland suffering through sweltering heat, brought on by an abnormal high-pressure system that has parked itself over the region. Soaring temperatures have prompted heat alerts from

